Taylor’s Forecast: Muggy this afternoon, more showers tonight

Showers are still tracking east through the state this morning. Most showers are out of the KSN viewing area. Most rainfall totals were between 1-2 inches, but some got up to 4 inches like Beloit in Mitchell county. Radar indicated rainfall total shows that rainfall centered around our north and north central counties.

We can’t rule out a spotty shower through the rest of the morning and afternoon hours, but most of us will stay dry. We will bake this afternoon with highs in the 90s. More comfortable out west where the air is drier, but more of a muggy feeling out east.

Better chances for storms tonight. These will be mostly isolated to scattered at times. The severity looks low.

A Marginal risk is issued for most of the viewing area today. Storms could be strong at times, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

We will be much drier tomorrow, with another rain chance on Monday. Temperatures are above average over the next 7 days. Some of us, especially out southwest, will easily reach the triple digits by early mid week.