Taylor’s Forecast: Muggy weekend ahead

It will be another hot and humid day. We have a heat advisory in effect until tomorrow night at 9. Take your hot weather precautions by staying hydrated and finding shade if you are outdoors for a long period of time.

We will stay dry due to a high pressure system moving through the state today into tomorrow.

If we do see a light pop up shower or two, it will be on the outskirts of the state in the northwest and southeast.

Some cities will see triple digits today and for those not seeing 100 degree temps, it will feel like over 100.

Hot temperatures are sticking around for tomorrow as well. We are cooling down a little to the low 90s in Wichita but many will still see temperature above 100.

After the high moves through, we will see a greater chance for rain. Next week will see many rain chances but we are not looking at any big systems at this moment. Fourth of July looks to still be warm but not wet.

-Taylor