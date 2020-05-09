Taylor’s Forecast: near or slightly above freezing overnight, temps below average to start the work week

The front is turning winds around as it passes through the state. No showers are popping up right now, but we can’t rule out some sprinkles later tonight.

Showers will track south as the cold front progresses southeast. The best chances for rain are overnight, but most of us will remain dry.

Many frost advisories and freeze warnings are issued for tomorrow morning due to the unseasonably cool temperatures.

Tomorrow stays dry but about 10 degrees below average. Most of us will barely reach the 60s.

Even though conditions remain quiet, it may be a good day to serve mom breakfast in bed. Grab that jacket if you do have any outdoor Mother’s Day plans.

The best chance for showers will be on Monday as a system passes through and brings scattered rain starting out west and tracking east.

We will start to dry off Tuesday afternoon, but another chance for rain will return on Wednesday. The pattern stays unstable through the rest of the week. Temperatures will slowly warm back into the 80s by Thursday but this also gives more instability to storms so the severe potential will be greater after Tuesday.