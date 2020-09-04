Taylor’s Forecast: Nice and calm weekend before a cool down

A stretch of dry and warm summer-like weather will last through this holiday weekend. As we start the workweek however, conditions will start to look drastically different. Highs through the weekend will warm to the mid to upper 90s. The warmest weather will be on Sunday ahead of a cold front. As the front starts to drape into the state on Sunday temperatures will cool in the north. We will take a big dip down highs in the 60s and even some in the 50s on Tuesday. It will all depend on how fast the front moves in. rain is more likely on Tuesday and Wednesday in the form of showers, however storm chances will be slim. Temperatures could drop to the 30s overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and then will slowly warm back up to the 70s by Friday.