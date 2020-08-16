Taylor’s Forecast: Not as humid for some then storms out west later today

Another hot afternoon is in store for Kansas, thankfully most areas will not be as humid as yesterday. There is a pocket of dry air in central/eastern Kansas. Dew points could get down to the 50s this afternoon, which will make it feel much more comfortable.

Showers and storms, some strong and severe, have sparked up this morning. We could see a few more spotty showers as the day progresses.

Stormcast shows an area of convection near our southwest counties and the panhandle of Oklahoma. And another area near north central Nebraska that will track south across the state later in the night.

A Slight risk has been issued for central and western Kansas with more instability in those areas. The chance for a tornado is slim and focused in northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska.

Temperatures will be back up in to the 90s, however. We can’t rule out a shower tomorrow but Monday and Tuesday are both looking much more dry. There will be several more disturbances bringing us showers and storms this week.