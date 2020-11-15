Taylor’s Forecast: Not as windy, but still critical fire conditions

Cooler and clear today. Highs will be in the 50s with mostly sunny skies. This is seasonable and will feel like fall.

Wind, although not as strong today, will still be breezy. Gusts will be up to 20 to 30 mph from the north then switching to the south.

There is a Fire Weather Warning for less than a handful of our counties until 5 tonight. Outdoor burning is still discouraged due to very dry conditions.

High pressure is in control. We are in a dry a quiet pattern as we start the work week.

Wind direction turns to the south this afternoon.

Temperatures will slowly climb to the 60s tomorrow and 70s later in the week. The next impressive system with more moisture will arrive late week/early weekend.