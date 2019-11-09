Taylor’s Forecast: Pleasant weekend before a cold start to the work week

Chilly temperatures this morning range from the 20s to 40s. You will want to bundle up if you are out early.

We will warm up quickly today with highs in the 70s thanks to a warm air mass in the west.

A cold front will shift southerly wind to northerly on Sunday and drop temperatures to about normal for this time of year.

The next system that we are tracking is in the north right now. This blast of arctic air will track south and put us in the freezer early next week.

On Monday, temperatures will take a plunge into the 30s and the chance of flurries or a sprinkle or two is possible, but should not impact travel plans.

The warm temperatures that we get today will fall just as fast as they rose. It will feel like summer today, fall tomorrow, and winter on Monday.

The air will slowly warm and reach the 50s as we end next week dry and mild.