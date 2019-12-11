Taylor’s Forecast: Quiet and comfortable today, big changes for the weekend

Temperatures today are comfortable in the 50s for all of Kansas. This is about 5-10 degrees above average. Skies are mostly sunny with a few high clouds that are allowing sunshine warm temperatures. Strong southerly winds are also aiding in the increase in temperatures today as well. We will continue this dry and quiet trend through the rest of the week. Temperatures will warm on Friday to the high 50s, some may even see a brief 60 degree.

Temperatures take a dip on Saturday and it will begin to feel more like winter. A wintry mix is possible on Sunday. This will continue into Monday but we will dry on Tuesday. It is too soon to tell the full impacts of the wet weather right now, but the Storm Track 3 Weather Team will continue to monitor this system and will have accumulation totals as the disturbance gets closer. Even if you don’t see the snow, you will feel the drastic drop in temperatures. Highs will only reach the low 30s on Sunday and we will struggle to rise above freezing at the beginning of your work week. Temperatures will take their time warming up, we will only reach the mid 40s on Wednesday, but that is about normal for this time of year.