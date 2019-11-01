Taylor’s Forecast: Quiet and Dry Pattern Continues Through the Weekend

We have entered into a quiet and dry pattern that will last through the weekend. High temperatures will top out early in the day in the 40s and 50s. A cold front is tracking through the state and shifting winds to the north so cooler air will be filtering in and dropping temperatures. After sunset tonight, the northerly winds will make it rather chilly so if you have any Friday evening plans, don’t forget the hat and gloves.

This weekend will be quiet and sunny thanks to a high pressure system in the west on Saturday. A weak and dry cold front will track through the state on Sunday, but temperatures will reach the high 50s. We will top out at 63 this week on Monday, then temperatures will bounce back to the low 50s at the end of the week. The next chance for rain will be slim during the mid week. The best chance to see some showers will be Thursday.