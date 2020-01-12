Taylor’s Forecast: Quiet end to the weekend, expect a warming trend through the mid week

Temperatures are starting out cold today and below freezing this morning. Any snow or water on sidewalks or neighborhood roads will be turned to ice.

The feel like temperature is in the single digits and some even dropping below zero.

Winds from the south will help to rebound highs today. We will be in the 40s and 50s which is right at average. Temperatures this afternoon will reach above freezing so any leftover snow will melt.

The disturbance that is bringing flurries to northwest Kansas this morning will track east this afternoon. There is a slim chance for snow in the north later today. Accumulation is not expected and most will stay dry.

The rest of the week will be dry with a slight warm up. Thursday night is when we will get our next chance of rain. As temperatures fall overnight, the showers will be mixed with rain, freezing rain and sleet.

This system will track to the east through the day on Friday and will bring rain to most of Kansas, but better chances in the east.

Your morning commute will be cold on Monday morning but temperatures will warm to a comfortable high of 55. Temperatures drop later in the week as rain chances increase.