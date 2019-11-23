Taylor’s Forecast: Quiet weekend before a more active weather pattern this week

Some snow remains this morning on the grassy areas where the ground temperature is cooler.

Temperatures are chilly as we start our day, but westerly winds and sunny skies will be warming us up to top out in the 50s.

This weekend will be quiet and dry before a more active weather pattern this week.

Temperatures will drop on Tuesday when a system tracks through the state that could bring a rain and snow mix.

Timing and temperature will determine if rain or snow falls on Tuesday. The system will begin in the northwest and make its way across the state, bringing about equal chances to the whole state for precipitation.

Temperatures will warm this weekend to the 60s but drop on Tuesday to the 50s. It will be a chilly day for any holiday travel on Wednesday.

Temperatures will stay in the 40s through Thanksgiving, but warm back to the 60s late next week. Rain chances can be expected throughout all late next week but slimmer chances towards the end.