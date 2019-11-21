Taylor’s Forecast: Rain and snow showers possible tonight, expect colder temperatures tomorrow

Wall to wall cloud cover creates for a dreary and cold day across Kansas. Clouds will continue throughout the day today and could produce a shower or two this evening. Snow is more likely in the western side of the state this afternoon. As temperatures, fall the chance for snow increases overnight. Only an inch or two of accumulation is expected in the west for snow fall tonight. The farther east you are, there is a better chance for less snow and more rain.

Tomorrow will be the coldest day of the week. Highs will only reach the upper 30s, but temperatures will rebound to the 50s and 60s by the weekend. Skies will be dry through Monday. The next rain chance is on Tuesday.