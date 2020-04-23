Taylor’s Forecast: Rain showers tonight, quiet and warm weekend

We started off active and damp this morning thanks to a low pressure system down to our south. This system has a good amount of moisture associated with it. Showers will continue on the backside of this system through this afternoon. While we can't rule out a severe thunderstorm or two, most of these showers will be non-severe. Stronger storms are more likely just to our south across the state line into Oklahoma. The farther east you live, the better chance you have for widespread rain. Some redevelopment out west and central is possible later this afternoon and evening, but northwest Kansas won't see many showers today. Showers will begin to dry out from west to east this evening.

Temperatures will rebound back into the 70s tomorrow because we will see more sunshine and less cloud cover. We will end the week on a rainy note. The next storm chance will come late on Thursday and continue through most the day Friday. The weekend will be nice, with a system moving through overnight Saturday and into Sunday so we won't see the majority of it.