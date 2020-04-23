Live Now
Governor Laura Kelly and Labor Secretary Delia García to provide an update on coronavirus response in Kansas at 2 p.m.

Taylor’s Forecast: Rain showers tonight, quiet and warm weekend

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We are seeing more sunshine and warmer temperatures today. Highs will reach the 70s, with cooler weather out west due to late afternoon cloud cover and rain. Storms will begin to spark up this afternoon out west. They will track east through the evening hours. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a severe storm or two is possible. The main hazard is strong winds up to 50-60 mph and small hail. Scattered showers will continue through Friday afternoon. The rain will clear up Friday evening and Saturday will start out dry. There is only a slim chance for rain over the weekend when showers pop up late in the day Saturday, but it should clear up by Sunday. The rest of the work week will stay warm. Temperatures will be in the 70s for most with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories