Taylor’s Forecast: Rain showers tonight, quiet and warm weekend

We are seeing more sunshine and warmer temperatures today. Highs will reach the 70s, with cooler weather out west due to late afternoon cloud cover and rain. Storms will begin to spark up this afternoon out west. They will track east through the evening hours. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a severe storm or two is possible. The main hazard is strong winds up to 50-60 mph and small hail. Scattered showers will continue through Friday afternoon. The rain will clear up Friday evening and Saturday will start out dry. There is only a slim chance for rain over the weekend when showers pop up late in the day Saturday, but it should clear up by Sunday. The rest of the work week will stay warm. Temperatures will be in the 70s for most with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.