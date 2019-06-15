Taylor’s Forecast: Rain this morning, rain again tonight.

Rain is moving out this morning to the east and we will stay dry until later this evening.

High temps today are in the mid 80’s across most of the state.

Rain chances will increase after 5 today when storms will begin to pop up along the front.

Thunderstorms will continue throughout the overnight hours and linger through tomorrow as well.

Most of southern Kansas is in a Slight risk for a severe thunderstorm for the storms that roll in tonight. The biggest hazards include lightning, hail, and wind.

If you have any fathers day plans, make sure you are weather aware but the early afternoon hours should be mostly dry.

Highs will be much cooler tomorrow in the low 80’s. On and off rain chances will last through the later part of this week.