Taylor’s Forecast: Rain tracks east today to make room for a quiet weekend

Many of us woke up with ice on our windshields and sidewalks this morning. As temperatures continue to warm throughout the day, this ice and any remaining snow will melt away. Highs today are expected to warm to the 40s and 50s and winds from the south are could get gusty at times this afternoon. Most of the rain will track east and clear out of our viewing area by later this afternoon. There is a slim chance for some rain and snow showers in the far northwest later this evening as moisture wraps around this system. Accumulation is not expected from this, but you may see some flurries.

The weather begins to quiet down after today. Your weekend weather will be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s. Cooler temperatures in the 30s will return on Monday and winds will pick up on Tuesday. The next rain chance is slim for now on Wednesday night through Thursday and Friday.