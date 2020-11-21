Taylor’s Forecast: Rainy, cool, and cloudy today, dry skies tomorrow

Drizzle or maybe a sprinkle is likely for our southcentral counties. More developed showers out west will track east.

We will have showers on the radar most of the day and it will be cloudy and cool conditions for those that don’t get rain.

Highs will only reach the upper 40s this afternoon. Due to lack of sunshine and northerly winds, temperatures will not warm too much from where they are now.

This will bring about .1 to .5 inches of rainfall to the area with the majority of that in south central Kansas and to the east of the state.

Most of the wet weather will clear out by tomorrow and just leave a mix of clouds and sun around.

Another round of rain will start on Monday with a shower or two, then widespread showers overnight and into Tuesday.

This will clear west to east Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Your Thanksgiving will be dry and about seasonable, but it is sandwiched in between yet another round of rain.

This third round seems to favor the south and will be more in Oklahoma, but the northern edge of it will linger in Kansas through Saturday. Temperatures don’t move too much next week, right in between 50 to low 60s for most of us.