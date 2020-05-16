Taylor’s Forecast: Rainy Saturday but quiet start to the work week

The weekend will begin on a rainy note. The system that brought severe storms late last night is now tracking east and will bring rain through most of the state today along a cold front.

This is not expected to be severe, only a General risk is issued for the showers today. The biggest hazards will be isolated lightning strikes and localized flooding.

Highs today will warm to the mid to upper 70s with mostly to partly cloudy skies.

We will dry out west to east tonight and maybe even see a star or two as the clouds depart.

Tomorrow will be sunnier and dry, with the exception of a slim chance for rain out west.

We will stay dry until Wednesday when another system moves through. Temperatures will slowly be on the upward climb to end the week in the 80s.