Taylor’s Forecast: Seasonably cool air progresses east, temperatures trend warmer

Temperatures are seasonably cool today. After a pocket of cold air progresses to the east, we will begin to trend warmer in the 50s tomorrow and into the weekend. Winds will shift from northerly to southerly and pick up speed tomorrow.

Many are looking forward to the next rain chance, however it does not appear likely for the next 7 to 10 days. A stretch of dry skies continue across the state. There is a slim chance of rain on Saturday into Sunday, some may get sprinkles but most will stay dry. The main impact for this weekend will be an increase in cloud cover. Clouds will begin to clear on Sunday evening. The start of your work week will be seasonably warm and quiet. Temperatures will reach the 60s through Thursday.