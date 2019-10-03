Taylor’s Forecast: Seasonably cool temperatures and rain through the weekend

Showers continue across southern Kansas, near the Oklahoma/Kansas state line this afternoon. But the rest of the state will have more sunshine. Temperatures will only reach the 50s because of the clouds and rain that are blocking the heat of the sun in the southeast. Our western communities will have more blue skies and sunshine so it will be a little warmer, in the 60s.

Rain will continue in the south central and eastern side of the state through the afternoon hours. Skies will clear off after the sun goes down. But as quickly as this system moves out, another will move in. Showers will spark up in southwestern Kansas then spread northward early tomorrow morning. You will want an umbrella or a jacket for your morning commute. Most of the state will see rain. Friday evening will be spotted with showers, especially in the west.

The best day to get outside this weekend will be Sunday. Dry skies will take over until another system track through the state on Tuesday.