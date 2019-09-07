Taylor’s Forecast: Seasonably warm in south, showers and thunderstorms in north

There are a few sprinkles in the Goodland area this morning. This is the first of many rounds of rain.

Highs today will be in the 80s and 90s with partly cloudy skies.

Isolated showers will continue in the north until this afternoon.

A string of showers will form this evening on the line of a cold front.

These showers will linger through the day on Sunday. So you may grab an umbrella or rain jacket as you head out for Sunday morning activities.

Another round of storms forms in Colorado and will move east to Kansas on Sunday night.

Your Monday morning commute may be a rainy one. Showers will continue through the morning on Monday.

There is a Slight risk, highlighted in yellow, for Severe Storms tonight. Hazards include large hail, wind, and localized flooding.

There is Marginal risk issued for tomorrow. Severe thunder storms are possible in the northwest.

The rest of the week will be warm with multiple chances of rain.