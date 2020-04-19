Taylor’s Forecast: Series of systems bring a mix of rain and sun

Skies are coated in layers of clouds this morning. More sunshine will peak through this afternoon before another round of spotty showers. We will warm to highs in the 60s and 70s with breezy northerly winds.

More showers develop out west and east this evening. Most of us won’t see any of the rain because showers will be brief and pass through overnight. Some may wake up with a light shower early tomorrow morning. We can’t rule out the possibility for a severe thunderstorm or two, but chances remain low.

Monday afternoon will be dry, except for a spotty shower or two. The next big wet system will begin on Tuesday out south and west thanks to a system of low pressure just south of the state. Oklahoma and Texas will deal with strong to severe storms, but most of our showers will be non-severe.

Showers become widespread on Wednesday. Heavy downpours are possible, but severe chances are slim.

Showers taper off Thursday morning and most of the afternoon sunny and comfortable. Shower chances return on Friday, but next weekend looks mostly dry. Temperatures will stay in the 60s and 70s.