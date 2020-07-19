Taylor’s Forecast: Several chances for rain will help to cool temperatures

We are starting out with morning showers and storms again. These will fizzle out to just some isolated showers by the mid morning. Spotty showers could still linger throughout the day. Some will see rain, some will see sun and this will have a direct impact on our temperatures.

Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon, so about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Storms out west will become more organized during the heat of the day.

The strongest storms will form in northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska during the evening hours, but as the sun starts to set, these storms will lose a lot of their punch.

A Slight Risk is issued for the northwestern portion of the state due to hazards that include high wind and hail. The chance for a tornado stays slim, but cannot be ruled out during the evening hours.

This system will track east overnight and we can expect more showers and storms through our Monday. The best bet for rain on Tuesday will be for our south central counties.

These early week showers will help to bring temperatures down to the upper 80s and low 90s. As the week progresses, rain chances will decrease. As we dry off temps rebound to the upper 90s by Thursday.