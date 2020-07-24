Taylor’s Forecast: Several overnight showers and storms

We will be dry for your afternoon with the exception of a spotty shower during the heat of the day. These should stay below severe thresholds. More showers and storms are expected along a disturbance in the far northwestern portion of the state later today. Isolated severe storms are possible and will fizzle out through the overnight.

Saturday night, will bring another round of showers and storms out west. Better chances for widespread rain will begin on Sunday as a cold front tracks through and causes strong to severe storms to spark up through the end of the weekend. This will help to cool temperatures to the 80s by the beginning of the work week. Conditions will dry and warm at the end of the week.