Taylor’s Forecast: Several rain chances through the weekend

Widespread rain sits across north western Kansas this morning. And many isolated showers are also popping up over south central Kansas. None of these systems are severe at this time. The biggest hazard is flooding and lightning.

The clouds are tracking in with the rain and will be sticking around most of the day. If you are headed out to the pool, it could be a cloudy day for it.

Pop up showers are possible all day but rain chances increase this evening.

This afternoon, a disturbance will cause strong to severe storms from the west.

As the storms track east, they will lose their punch. The biggest hazard after the sun sets will be rain fall that causes flooding.

Today, highs are in the nineties.

Those 90 degree temps won’t stay around for long. We drop to cooler temperatures on Sunday and Monday.

-Taylor