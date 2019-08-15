Taylor’s Forecast: Several rounds of severe weather tonight and tomorrow

We will feel the toasty August heat again today with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s across the state. The western side of the state is breezy today with winds in the upper 20s mph.

Tonight the risk for severe storms will be centralized around the Manhattan/ Emporia area. The biggest risk will be strong winds, large hail, and flooding. If the storms stay isolated long enough then we could see an isolated tornado or two.

Friday night and into Saturday will see another chance of strong to severe storms in Wichita. Then we will be drying off and warming up to mid to high 90s the rest of the week.