Taylor’s Forecast: Several wet weather systems bring rain and snow through the weekend

A low pressure system that is developing southwest of Kansas will produce showers just to the north of it. Rain will track across northwest to eastern Kansas overnight. We could wake up with some rain in the Wichita area tomorrow for your morning commute. A cold front will push the showers east and clear out in the morning. Northerly strong winds will prevail behind the front. Those out west, who get those colder winds first will only warm up to highs in the 50s. The farther east you live, the warmer temperatures will be.

The best chance for rain will start out west on Friday morning. Showers will track east through the day. A wintry mix is possible for our north and western counties in the afternoon and through the evening. Overnight, snow, freezing rain, and rain showers will shift east and we could wake up with a few sprinkles or flurries left over. The farther north you live, the better chances that you have for snow, while the southern counties will most likely see more rain. Most of the active weather should clear out by the mid morning on Saturday. We will dry off on Sunday, but skies stay cloudy as the next system approaches. More rain is expected on Monday and Tuesday next week.