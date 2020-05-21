Taylor’s Forecast: Severe potential out west tonight, more rain this weekend

High pressure that's been sitting in the middle of the country has broken down and we'll gradually see conditions turn more unsettled starting today.

It'll be a mild morning but we'll also see an uptick in scattered showers and storms. Through the morning and into the afternoon any storms around should remain below severe thresholds. Most highs will still be able to warm into the 70s. One or two spots in far Southwest Kansas could touch the low 80s.