Taylor’s Forecast: Severe potential out west tonight, more rain this weekend

A Slight risk is issued out west for storms that are likely to develop this afternoon. This system could produce large hail and an isolated tornado. As the system congeals during the evening and tracks east, wind will be a greater threat for central Kansas. This system will progress east overnight and much of us in central and eastern Kansas will wake up with a lingering shower out our window by Friday morning. We start to dry off on Friday afternoon and rain chances will stay slim with warming temperatures to the 80s through Saturday. Temperatures take a dip back to the upper 70s by the end of the weekend. This active weather pattern will continue through the beginning of next week and temperatures will slowly warm to stay in the 80s.