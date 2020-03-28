Taylor’s Forecast: Shower chances are slim today, more sunshine tomorrow

Temperatures this morning have ranged from the 30s to 60s depending on where you live in the state. Winds from the south have brought warmer conditions in the southeast while northerly winds have had the opposite effect out west.

This will be the case throughout the day as well. Highs this afternoon will range from 40s to 60s. We may hit this high early in the day, thanks to a disturbance shifting winds to a more westerly flow.

Rain continues across northwestern Kansas, with a few snow flurries on the far western side near the state lines. Anything that falls in the form of snow this morning, will most likely not stick to the ground since temperatures will warm above freezing.

As this system continues to wrap around the state, a brief passing shower is possible for most today.

Winds will be the big story today. Strong winds sustained around 25 – 35 mph are possible through the afternoon hours. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 pm tonight for the eastern half of the state.

Clouds will begin to part this afternoon and more sunshine is in the forecast for tomorrow.

Expect to stay dry until Monday when the next chance for rain will come in the form of widespread showers. Rain will track west to east and could linger out east through the morning hours on Tuesday.

Rain chances remain slim for the rest of the week and temperatures will remain mild.