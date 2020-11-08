Taylor’s Forecast: Showers and storm transition to a wintry mix early this week

Another warm and windy day across Kansas is what we can expect today. These strong winds are cause for a High Wind Warning, Watch, and Advisory through this evening.

Wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph in some places. The NWS reported gusts in the upper 50s last night. This could cause dangerous fire conditions and traffic conditions again.

Temperatures will be in the 70s again this afternoon. Cloud cover will increase later in the day.

Some of these clouds could squeeze out a shower or two through the tonight into early tomorrow morning.

A few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out for late Monday into early Tuesday as the front passes through. Rainfall totals will be more impressive near our south and northcentral counties where the strongest storms are expected as well. On the backside of this system, a wintry mix is possible.

Snow fall totals do not look all that impressive. Only a trace is likely for most. Localized areas could lean closer towards an inch of snowfall.

A Marginal risk has been issued for the hazard of hail and strong winds. Potential hazards include strong to severe winds and large hail.

Rain is likely to the east as we wake up Tuesday along with cooler temperatures for all.

We will take about a 20 degree hit in some places to temperatures, which will bring us to highs in the 50s and lows flirting with freezing or below. I am not too concerned about the snow potential at this moment other than the Tuesday morning commute. Since daytime highs are above freezing for all, any snow should melt quickly during the morning hours.