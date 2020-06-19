Taylor’s Forecast: Showers this morning are the start of an unsettled and rainy pattern

The cold front that shook up our weather pattern yesterday is tracking southeast through the state this morning and will eventually weaken into a stationary front.

This will allow rain to continue throughout the rest of the day. Hazards will be small with these storms. Flooding is possible later today and tomorrow as more rain saturates the ground.

Cloud cover will keep temperatures much cooler than what we saw yesterday. Highs will only reach the upper 70s and 80s this afternoon.

There is a Marginal risk issued for southwestern Kansas for storms that will be stronger in the afternoon hours.

Scattered showers won’t really let up until early Saturday morning. Still some showers will continue through the day tomorrow.

More showers and strong storms possible Sunday and possible into Monday. Unstable air on Sunday will cause for any storms that do form to become severe. A Slight risk has been issued for a good portion of the viewing area for hazards that include strong winds, hail, a very small chance for an isolated tornado.

Storm chances are still around for the beginning of the workweek, but remain slim for now. Temperatures are dependent on how much cloud cover we get today. Upper 70s and low 80s are expected, but much more seasonable through the weekend.