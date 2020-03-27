Taylor’s Forecast: Showers through the afternoon will turn severe overnight

A boundary that is bouncing through the state will determine both temperatures and rain today. Those north of the disturbance will be on the cooler side, while those south of it will warm to the 70s. This boundary is expected to push to the north and warm Wichita and surrounding areas to the 70s this afternoon. More showers will develop tonight, and spark off some stronger storms around 7. We will continue to track these storms through the overnight as they could be strong to severe. The potential hazards that will accompany storms tonight will include large hail, strong wind gusts, and the slim chance for a tornado. Showers continue through the morning hours, then our attention shifts to northwest Kansas. Temperatures could drop right at or below freezing on the back side of this system so some snow flurries will be possible through the early morning hours. The rest of Saturday will be dry but windy. Temperatures will be just a little cooler thanks to the cold front, but most of us will be in the 60s. We will stay dry through Sunday as well, but the next chance for rain follows shortly. Expect showers to return on Monday night and into Tuesday.