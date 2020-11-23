Taylor’s Forecast: Showers today, storms and snow tomorrow

Starting out a bit foggy this morning. Showers are developing out west and tracking east. Drizzle and sprinkles are all that we expect with this system.

Redevelopment behind this system could allow showers to linger throughout the day for our central counties, but out west it will be dry in the afternoon. Limited rainfall accumulation is expected with the most promising amounts in the north.

Wind ramps up today ahead of the next front that is moving through the area. Sustained from 15 to 25 mph and gusting above 35 mph in some spots later today.

Highs today will be in the 50s and 60s with the warmest temperatures out west.

Wind will stay strong and change direction behind a front on Tuesday.

This front will bring in better, more widespread rain chances. On the backside of this system, snow is possible.

If it does stay below freezing long enough to get a measurable amount of snow, we could get a trace to 2 inches up north.

This is another one of those systems that will produce snow on one side of the state and storms on the other. With this system on Tuesday, strong to severe storms that could produce hail and strong wind gusts are likely. A Marginal risk has been issued places near Dodge City up to Great Bend and including all of our south central counties.

Snow could cause a slippery commute Wednesday morning, but will melt quickly during the day. As this system departs we will dry off Wednesday and kickoff a relatively dry pattern for the week after.

Thanksgiving will be dry, seasonable, and feel like fall.