Taylor’s Forecast: Slim but frequent storm chances through the weekend

A ridge of high pressure will help to keep any major systems out of our area until the weekend, but with a good amount of moisture in the air, we cannot rule out a shower or storm during the heat of the day. The best chances for a pop up shower or two will be near the Oklahoma/Kansas state line and through southwestern Kansas. More isolated clusters of storms are possible out of eastern Colorado and into western Kansas later today before sunset. Friday will bring more showers and storms during the heat of the day in the southern half of the state. Temperatures will slowly warm through the weekend until we top out in the upper 90s and low 100s on Sunday. The best chances for storms will be during the overnight hours this weekend. Then a stronger line of storms will form along a front Sunday night into Monday morning. This system will bring rain to the majority of the state through the first part of the work week. Drier weather returns at the end of the week.