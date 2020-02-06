Taylor’s Forecast: Slim rain and snow chances before a mild weekend

The sunshine is out today and that is helping us to warm up temperatures. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be light in the east so it will feel rather comfortable. Others out west, may see some gustier winds. A weak disturbance that is passing through the state tonight could bring brief rain and snow showers behind it. These showers won’t be anything to cancel your plans over.

Clouds will begin to clear on Friday night and more sunshine is expected for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. The next chance of rain and snow will return early next week.