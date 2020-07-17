Taylor’s Forecast: Slim rain chances and a hot weekend ahead

The majority of our communities will stay dry this afternoon, but we cannot rule out a few sprinkles due to a low pressure system passing over the state. Highs today will be in the upper 90s and low 100s. Due to the heat and humidity, temperatures could feel warmer than 105. There is a Heat Advisory in place for a good portion of our counties until 8 tonight. Drink a lot of water and put on sunscreen if you are outside this afternoon. Tomorrow will be mostly dry and hot. The 100 degree temperatures will stay through the weekend. Rain chances return at the end of the weekend and this will help temperatures to cool back down to the upper 80s and low 90s by the mid week.