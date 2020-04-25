Taylor’s Forecast: Slim rain chances and seasonably warm this week

Highs today will warm to the 60s with increasing cloud cover this afternoon. Winds will remain northerly which will make it feel a little on the chilly side.

A disturbance out to the west will cause a handful of spotty showers later this morning and afternoon, however these will pass quickly.

We will dry out after sundown and conditions will be pleasant for the rest of the weekend.

Sunday will be calm and warmer thanks to the southerly winds.

Showers will develop late Sunday night. Everyone could get a sprinkle, but the best chances for organized development will be out east.

Tuesday brings another low pressure system in Oklahoma which will bring showers for us on the backside of it. A disturbance extending from the parent system will cause cold northerly winds to cool temperatures for Wednesday.

The rest of the week is pretty quiet with slim shower chances to end the work week. Temperatures stay seasonably warm in the 70s and 80s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.