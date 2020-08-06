Taylor’s Forecast: Slim rain chances and temps on the rise

Showers and storms are possible through your lunchtime hour for our south central communities. The rain will taper off through the early afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. We will watch for storms out west that will track from eastern Colorado to western Kansas later today. Some strong damaging wind gusts will be possible with these storms. A handful of storms could turn severe, however we are not expecting a widespread severe night. These will dissipate to just a few showers through the overnight hours. More rain chances are possible for our south central counties early tomorrow morning. By your morning commute, a few sprinkles may still be around, but the best chances will be farther east.

Rain chances are slim through Friday. A disturbance out west will track more showers and storms through the state on Saturday night through Sunday morning. This disturbance is wobbling back and forth between Colorado and Kansas, so a few more slim chances are possible, but it looks a lot more dry as we head into the work week.