Taylor’s Forecast: Slim rain chances to end the work week

Favorable flow for unsettled conditions will keep a shower or storm around this morning and into the afternoon. Any activity will be widely scattered but a few raindrops in the Wichita Metro still can't be ruled out.

Skies will yield a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will be nice for this time of year and reach the 80s to low 90s. The humidity will remain in check too which will even make low 90s not all that bad.