Taylor’s Forecast: Slim rain chances to end the work week

Showers have been spotty this morning. This looks likely to continue through the afternoon, but stronger and more widespread storms will be more likely out west later tonight. The northern side of the state will see potentially severe storms with strong wind gusts, however the severe threat will remain slim. A Marginal Risk for storms has been issued along the Kansas/Colorado state line for storms tonight. Temperatures are just a little cooler today than yesterday. We will only reach the mid to upper 80s, with some peaking at 90. The rain will clear out through the overnight and we will start tomorrow off dry. A spotty shower or storm cannot be ruled tomorrow or Friday. We will stay mostly dry through the weekend with a slight warm up to the mid to upper 90s.