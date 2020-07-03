Taylor’s Forecast: Slim shower chances for the holiday weekend

Several showers are still popping up as a result of the complex that blew through early this morning.

Partly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds will be light from the east to southeast.

Spotty showers will be likely throughout the day, however we are not expecting a washout.

Our biggest concern will be strong to severe storms that will fire off out west in Colorado this afternoon and track across the state line through the evening hours.

This line looks to stay out west and fall apart in the early morning hours on Saturday. Most will stay dry during your 4th of July holiday, however hit and miss showers cannot be ruled out.

Additional showers and storms are expected Saturday, but models aren’t agreeing on the severity. It will also depend on what happens with storms tonight. Shower chances decrease on Sunday.

Partly cloudy skies and a brief relief from scorching temps through the weekend. The humidity, however does not seem to be giving us a break. Temps are back on the rise early next week. Some of us will be back to 100 on Thursday.