Taylor’s Forecast: Slim shower chances this weekend, rainy next week

Despite the abundant sunshine that we have seen this afternoon, temperatures are still on the chilly side thanks to the northerly winds. Highs today will only reach the low 60s with increasing clouds in the evening hours. We will stay dry until tomorrow morning when that next rain system along a cold front moves in from the northwest. Showers will pop up throughout the day, but the chance for a strong or severe thunderstorm remains slim. We will be dry, but chilly for Mother’s Day.

A strong and organized system will set up out west on Monday. Showers and storms are possible through Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances decrease through the end of the week, but it will still be rainy.

