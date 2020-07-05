Taylor’s Forecast: Slim shower chances today, scorching heat returns later this week

Highs today will be in the low 90s again with a calm southeasterly wind.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a sprinkle possible.

Rain chances will stay slim for both today and tomorrow.

High pressure is building to the east and having a strong impact on our weather, so we will see more sunshine and drier weather on Tuesday and Wednesday.

We will start the work week in the 90s, but temperatures will climb back to triple digits by Friday.

The next chance for rain will be on Thursday and then we stay dry through next weekend.