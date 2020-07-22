Taylor’s Forecast: Slim storm chances tonight, mostly dry to end the work week

Temperatures are staying seasonable this afternoon. We will top out in the low to mid 90s. Since dew points will be in the upper 60s and low 70s we will still feel the humidity especially out east. The next chance for strong to severe storms will be in northwestern Kansas later today. We could see strong storms that produce strong to severe winds and large hail. If any storms form tomorrow they will most likely be out west. The rest of the week is trending more mild and dry until we reach the later portion of the weekend. Temperatures will warm back into the upper 90s and low 100s by Sunday. Rain chances stay slim.