Taylor’s Forecast: Snow continues this afternoon, warmer weekend expected

Temperatures today are chilly in the 20s and 30s around noon. We will only warm up to the 30s for most and a brief rise to the 40s for some in the far south east. Snow continues to fall across the state this afternoon, this will turn into just a few flurries this evening. Snow will stick best on grassy surfaces as opposed to warm roads. There still could be slick spots along the road so drive carefully today.

We will be drying off and warming up this weekend. Expect temperatures in the 50s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday. That above average temperatures will continue through Monday but a cold front will drop temperatures on Tuesday and bring rain on Tuesday into Wednesday. Thanksgiving will be dry and on the warm up in the 50s.