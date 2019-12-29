Taylor’s Forecast: Snow continues to fall today then a dry start to the work week

A cooler day is in store for us. Temperatures are starting out below freezing for most.

Strong northerly winds are dropping temperatures and making it feel even colder. These winds will peak this afternoon and sustain 20-30 mph at times.

Highs will only reach the 30s and 40s and clouds will hang overhead most of the day.

Overnight snowfall totals range from a trace to 2 inches. More snow is expected to fall this afternoon. This will bring totals up to 4 inches for some.

A Winter Weather Advisory is still in place for slippery roads and snowfall. This will expire at 6 PM this evening.

The system that is bringing snow to northwest Kansas right now will track southeast today. Who will see snow and who will see freezing rain will depend on timing and temperatures. A changeover from snow to rain could happen this afternoon.

After the snow passes, we will be left with cooler air and northerly winds. Highs tomorrow will be in the 30s and 40s again.

The next chance of rain will be this Thursday. Showers will track north to south and east with better chances for rain in the southeast.

We are now are now in a warming trend. Temperatures will kick off the work week in the 40s and reach the 50s around mid-week.