Taylor’s Forecast: Snow, rain, and strong winds bring an active weather day

We are starting out wet this morning. Showers stretch across the state and track east. Most will be waking up to wet roads, some will hear lightning and thunder.

A Dense Fog Advisory is issued for those behind the rain until noon today. Visibility is low this morning so make sure to take it safe and slow.

This rain system will continue to track through the state today in the form of showers but isolated systems are likely to produce strong to severe storms later this afternoon. The biggest hazard associated with these systems will be the strong winds and gusts.

A Slight risk has been issued for severe storms and gusty winds in our far southeast counties this afternoon and evening.

As winds shift from southerly to northerly, cooler temperatures will coat the state tonight. Snow and freezing rain is most likely in the far northwest corner of the state tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for possible slick roads and cold wind gusts until tomorrow at 6 PM.

Many winter weather alerts extend north of Kansas. Snow and freezing rain could impact and delay many holiday travelers.

Most of us will dry off tomorrow afternoon, but cool temperatures will stick around for the rest of the week. If you have any New Years Eve plans, prepare to bundle up because it will be a cold one. Sprinkles are possible late Thursday night.