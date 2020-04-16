Taylor’s Forecast: Snow showers north and strong to severe storms south

This afternoon will feel like spring for those ahead of the front and winter behind it. As the front makes its way through the rest of the state, it will knock temperatures back down to the the 30s overnight. Showers and storms are likely along the front initiating in the afternoon and lasting through evening hours. A Marginal risk is issued for areas surrounding Medicine Lodge and places to the north through Wichita and Emporia. The main hazards will be hail and strong winds.

The cold front will knock temperatures down to below freezing for most overnight. There is a Freeze Warning for the counties highlighted in purple. If you brought in any outdoor plants last night, then you will want to keep them in tonight as well.

Temperatures will only be in the 50s tomorrow with a lingering flurry or two in the morning. A warming trend will bring us back to normal by Saturday and in the 70s on Monday. Chances for rain are slim on Sunday. Better chances for strong to severe storms are on Tuesday and Wednesday.