Taylor’s Forecast: Snow then sun today, cold for the work week

Snow showers this morning has brought a good amount of snowfall accumulation to southwest Kansas. The farther east you live, the less snow accumulated.

These snow showers will continue to track east through the morning hours and clear off shortly before the noon hour.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place until 3 this afternoon.

Skies are expected to clear and highs will top out just barely above freezing so melting is expected.

Refreezing is likely tonight as we fall back to the 20s and teens which means the Monday morning commute could be slick one.

Monday stays dry, but an active pattern is in play. The next system isn’t far behind. We will start to see snow showers in the northwest by late Monday night/early Tuesday morning. This will become widespread showers by mid morning Tuesday then more isolated and sparse by the afternoon.

Things seem to quiet down on Wednesday. Temperatures stay about average in the 40s and conditions are dry.