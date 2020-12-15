Taylor’s Forecast: Snow today but warm up is on the way

A powdery snow is falling slowly to the north and west, but showers have set in the same spot overnight, so accumulation is significant. 5.5 inches of snow are recorded in Goodland and 1.5 inches in Oakley.

More widespread showers will expand across the southwest then to the east.

Snowfall totals have are expected to be between 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts in the near the Oklahoma/Kansas state line. Overall the heaviest snow will fall to the south of the state. Most of us to the east are only expecting a dusting.

Temperatures this afternoon will stay slightly below or right at freezing. Road temperatures are also below freezing.

Because of the inclement weather, Winter Weather Advisory is issued until 8 tonight.

Showers will clear out tonight from west to east and Wednesday and Thursday look dry. Temperatures warm towards the end of the week so any moisture we get on Friday will be in the form of rain. Chances are slim for this system. The weekend will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.