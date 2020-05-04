Taylor’s Forecast: Spring like showers and temperatures this week

Clouds will increase through the evening hours as a system pushes its way into northern Kansas. Lows tonight will be in the 50s with spotty showers.

Showers will track east and lead to widespread rain overnight. Many of us will wake up with showers and storms tomorrow morning.

A slight risk is issued for the far southeast Greenwood, Elk, and Chautauqua counties. The biggest hazards will be strong winds, hail, and lightning during the afternoon hours.

Rain chances are slim on Tuesday morning. The afternoon is looking dry.

Staying dry for Wednesday, more rain on Thursday and Friday. While still too soon to tell, we will have to watch for end of the week severe chances. Temperatures slowly cool as a week goes on.