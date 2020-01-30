Taylor’s Forecast: Spring-like weekend, winter weather returns next week

The cold and cloudy weather will continue through today. Some of these clouds could squeeze out a sprinkle or light shower this afternoon into tomorrow morning. Tomorrow, the clouds begin to break apart and we will begin to see more sunshine that will last through the weekend. Sunny and dry skies will allow temperatures to warm this weekend into the 50s and 60s on Saturday. Warmer weather is expected at the end of the weekend when temperatures will almost reach the 70s. Sunday will be a great day for any Chiefs watch parties.

Temperatures will begin to fall on Monday, but take the biggest tumble on Tuesday when highs will only be in the 30s. Winter weather will also be associated with this drop in temperatures. We are expecting snow, freezing rain, and sleet out west late on Monday night. Overnight this system will track east bring snow to southwest and central Kansas. Eastern counties will be included in snow and rainfall on Tuesday, but most of the wintry weather will clear out by Tuesday evening.